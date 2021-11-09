Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash identified

Police say Julian Gonzalez, a 26-year-old Las Vegas resident, ran a stop sign while southbound on Peter Buol Drive on Thursday and hit a Dodge Ram in the intersection.

A 26-year-old motorcyclist killed Thursday on a central Las Vegas roadway has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Julian Gonzalez, a Las Vegas resident, died at University Medical Center shortly after the crash, which was reported about 2:45 p.m. on Peter Buol Drive, near W. Vegas Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said Gonzalez, who was southbound, ran a stop sign and smashed into a Dodge Ram in the intersection.

The driver of the pickup, also 26, was not impaired and cooperated with responding officers, police said.

Gonzalez was one of at least 330 people killed in Nevada crashes this year, marking 2021 as the deadliest year in a decade with weeks remaining in the year.

