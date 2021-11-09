77°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2021 - 12:18 pm
 
Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 ...
Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 26-year-old motorcyclist killed Thursday on a central Las Vegas roadway has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Julian Gonzalez, a Las Vegas resident, died at University Medical Center shortly after the crash, which was reported about 2:45 p.m. on Peter Buol Drive, near W. Vegas Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said Gonzalez, who was southbound, ran a stop sign and smashed into a Dodge Ram in the intersection.

The driver of the pickup, also 26, was not impaired and cooperated with responding officers, police said.

Gonzalez was one of at least 330 people killed in Nevada crashes this year, marking 2021 as the deadliest year in a decade with weeks remaining in the year.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ
1
New COVID-19 cases in Clark County climb again
New COVID-19 cases in Clark County climb again
2
MGM and Caesars are selling. So who’s buying?
MGM and Caesars are selling. So who’s buying?
3
Former roommate: Ruggs ‘in good spirits’ amid crash aftermath
Former roommate: Ruggs ‘in good spirits’ amid crash aftermath
4
Raiders report: Olson says players feel remorse about Ruggs
Raiders report: Olson says players feel remorse about Ruggs
5
CCSD board leader ‘mystified’ by Jara’s demand for $2.65M settlement
CCSD board leader ‘mystified’ by Jara’s demand for $2.65M settlement
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Hualapai Way is closed between Sahara Avenue and Homestretch Drive. (RTC of Southern Nevada)
Hualapai Way reopens after police activity
By / RJ

A western Las Vegas roadway was closed for more than three hours early Tuesday as Las Vegas police responded to a report of a man who had fired gunshots during a domestic dispute.