97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas Valley crash

(Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
More Stories
The Grand Prix Plaza entrance on Friday, May 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vega ...
What to expect as Las Vegas Grand Prix track setup gets underway
Maximiliano Chavez makes an appearance facing DUI charges in a crash that killed an unborn chil ...
Prosecutors charging man with fatal DUI in unborn child’s death
A man in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle in the area of West Charleston Boulevard and Heav ...
Las Vegas man in wheelchair killed in crash identified
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian killed in east Las Vegas crash identified
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2025 - 3:29 pm
 

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon following a crash with a vehicle in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred at 2:15 p.m. near Rancho Drive and Melody Lane, north of West Vegas Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

This is an ongoing investigation. The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES