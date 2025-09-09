Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas Valley crash
A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon following a crash with a vehicle in the central Las Vegas Valley.
The crash occurred at 2:15 p.m. near Rancho Drive and Melody Lane, north of West Vegas Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.
This is an ongoing investigation. The public is asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.