Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas Valley crash

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon following a crash with a vehicle in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred at 2:15 p.m. near Rancho Drive and Melody Lane, north of West Vegas Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

This is an ongoing investigation. The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.