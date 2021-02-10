64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas Valley crash ID’d

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2021 - 11:22 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified a 40-year-old man who died after being thrown from his motorcycle Saturday in a central Las Vegas Valley crash.

He was Casey Marshall Field of North Las Vegas, the Highway Patrol said Wednesday in a news release.

Field was driving a Suzuki GXS-R motorcycle westbound on Lake Mead Boulevard, near Interstate-15, about 11 a.m. when “for reasons unknown” he struck the curb after failing to negotiate a curve.

The motorcycle overturned and Field was thrown from the bike, the Highway Patrol said. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man who shot at officers found dead after apartment standoff, fire
Man who shot at officers found dead after apartment standoff, fire
2
Palms likely to stay shut until customer base returns, official says
Palms likely to stay shut until customer base returns, official says
3
Woman shot while sitting in car at Las Vegas intersection
Woman shot while sitting in car at Las Vegas intersection
4
Former assistant to Tony Hsieh suing family for breach of contracts
Former assistant to Tony Hsieh suing family for breach of contracts
5
Mountain lion seen in western Las Vegas causes stir on social media
Mountain lion seen in western Las Vegas causes stir on social media
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Charges added for 2 arrested in Las Vegas in Capitol riot case
By Ken Ritter The Associated Press

Additional criminal charges have been filed against two men arrested in Las Vegas and accused of violent acts at the U.S. Capitol amid supporters of former President Donald Trump, court records show.