Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas Valley crash ID’d

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified a 40-year-old man who died after being thrown from his motorcycle Saturday in a central Las Vegas Valley crash.

He was Casey Marshall Field of North Las Vegas, the Highway Patrol said Wednesday in a news release.

Field was driving a Suzuki GXS-R motorcycle westbound on Lake Mead Boulevard, near Interstate-15, about 11 a.m. when “for reasons unknown” he struck the curb after failing to negotiate a curve.

The motorcycle overturned and Field was thrown from the bike, the Highway Patrol said. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

