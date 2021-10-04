Motorcyclist killed in collision on South Las Vegas Boulevard

The driver of the pickup truck that struck the motorcycle remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal collision in south Las Vegas Sunday night.

The incident occurred at 8:49 p.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard South and West Agate Drive, police said Monday morning.

An initial investigation revealed that a pickup truck was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard when it struck a motorcycle in the left-hand travel lane.

The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old man, was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.



The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the victim once relatives have been notified.

