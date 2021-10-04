79°F
Motorcyclist killed in collision on South Las Vegas Boulevard

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2021 - 8:33 am
 
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal collision in south Las Vegas Sunday night.

The incident occurred at 8:49 p.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard South and West Agate Drive, police said Monday morning.

An initial investigation revealed that a pickup truck was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard when it struck a motorcycle in the left-hand travel lane.

The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old man, was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pick-up truck remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the victim once relatives have been notified.

