Motorcyclist killed in crash east of downtown Las Vegas

A motorcyclist was killed early Friday in a crash east of the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas.

The crash was reported just before 1:55 a.m. at South Maryland Parkway and Franklin Avenue, just south of East Charleston Boulevard. No other vehicles were involved, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Phenis.

It was not immediately clear whether the motorcyclist died at the scene or at a hospital. The driver will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after next of kin is notified of the death.

Northbound lanes of Maryland were expected to be closed until about 9:30 a.m. for the fatal traffic investigation, Phenis said. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

