Motorcyclist killed in crash in central Las Vegas Valley

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist died after a Tuesday morning collision in the central Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., Las Vegas police received a call about a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle at South Torrey Pines Drive and West Patrick Lane, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said Tuesday. The motorcyclist, driving a 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 636, attempted to pass a 2010 Land Rover Range Rover while the car was turning before the two vehicles collided, police said.

The 25-year-old motorcyclist was thrown from the vehicle. The man, who was wearing a helmet, was transferred to University Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Police did not suspect the motorcyclist or the 25-year-old woman driving the Range Rover were impaired.

Both vehicles were traveling east on West Patrick Lane approaching the intersection when the motorcyclist attempted to pass the Range Rover as it turned left onto South Torrey Pines Drive, police said. Both vehicles had significant damage from the crash.

Police said the woman driving the Range Rover had minor injuries.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the motorcyclist after his next of kin is notified.

The crash marked the 93rd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

