Motorcyclist killed in crash in Las Vegas Arts District identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 28-year-old motorcyclist killed early Friday in a crash east of the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas.

Travis Scott Bradley was heading north on South Maryland Parkway on a 2007 Yamaha R1 shortly before 1:55 a.m. when he lost control at a curve and hit several cement barriers near Franklin Avenue just south of East Charleston Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene of multiple blunt force injuries, and the coroner’s office has ruled his death accidental.

