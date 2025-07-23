Motorcyclist killed in crash in northeast Las Vegas
Las Vegas police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning in the northeast valley.
According to police, the crash occurred at about 1:07 a.m. near Christy Lane and Carey Avenue.
Police said the single-vehicle crash involved a motorcycle and a light pole.
The driver of the motorcycle was killed in the crash, authorities said.
No further information was immediately available.