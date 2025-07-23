83°F
Motorcyclist killed in crash in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2025 - 5:24 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department says a motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 1:07 a.m. near Christy Lane and Carey Avenue.

Police said the single-vehicle crash involved a motorcycle and a light pole.

The driver of the motorcycle was killed in the crash, authorities said.

No further information was immediately available.

