Motorcyclist killed in crash in northwest Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department says a 29-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Monday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the crash occurred between 1 a.m. and 4:03 a.m. Monday on West Centennial Parkway at the intersection with North Torrey Pines Drive.

Police said that evidence at the scene indicated a 2005 Harley-Davidson Road King was traveling eastbound on Centennial and failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The motorcyclist laid the motorcycle down and slid into the east curb of Torrey Pines, authorities said.

The motorcyclist and the Harley-Davidson then continued up onto the roadside and into a reflective warning sign where they came to rest.

A passerby called in to report the crash, but police have not identified any witnesses.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The motorcyclist’s death marked the 79th traffic-related fatality in the Metro’s jurisdiction for 2024.

The crash remains under investigation by Las Vegas police.