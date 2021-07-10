Motorcyclist killed in crash in southwest Las Vegas

Officers were called at 8:08 p.m. Friday to West Russell Road and South Rainbow Boulevard after a report of a crash.

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in southwest Las Vegas on Friday night.

Officers were called at 8:08 p.m. to West Russell Road and South Rainbow Boulevard after a report of an injury crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department traffic logs.

Investigators believe a 2016 Honda CBR1000RR was speeding north on Rainbow when it collided with a 2013 Hyundai Elantra attempting to turn left through the intersection, according to a statement from Metro.

The motorcyclist, of Las Vegas, died at the scene.

The driver of the Elantra, a 34-year-old Las Vegas woman with a 4-year-old in her car, stayed at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

