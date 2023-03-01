Motorcyclist killed in crash in southwest Las Vegas

The crash occurred around 7:25 p.m. at West Desert Inn Road and South Tenaya Way, closing Desert Inn in both directions.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle Tuesday night in southwest Las Vegas.

The crash occurred around 7:25 p.m. as a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on West Desert Inn Road. A sedan was going west on Desert Inn and made a left turn at South Tenaya Way in front of the motorcycle, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Charles Jenkins.

Jenkins said the motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center where he died. The driver was not believed to be impaired and remained on scene, according to Jenkins.

Desert Inn was closed in both directions at Belcastro Street and South Monte Cristo Way, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.