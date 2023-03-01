49°F
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist killed in crash in southwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2023 - 9:42 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle Tuesday night in southwest Las Vegas.

The crash occurred around 7:25 p.m. as a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on West Desert Inn Road. A sedan was going west on Desert Inn and made a left turn at South Tenaya Way in front of the motorcycle, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Charles Jenkins.

Jenkins said the motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center where he died. The driver was not believed to be impaired and remained on scene, according to Jenkins.

Desert Inn was closed in both directions at Belcastro Street and South Monte Cristo Way, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

