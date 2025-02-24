Motorcyclist killed in crash in southwest Las Vegas Valley
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead early Monday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.
According to authorities, the crash occurred at about 3:37 a.m. near West Sunset and South Fort Apache roads.
The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.
According to authorities, the driver remained at the scene and “negative impairment is suspected at this time.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.