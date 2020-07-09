Motorcyclist killed in crash near downtown Las Vegas

A motorcyclist died after a crash Thursday morning at Fremont and Bruce streets, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist died after police said he ran a red light Thursday morning near downtown Las Vegas.

The crash happened about 10:10 a.m. at Fremont and Bruce streets, west of Eastern Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Detectives believe a man on a 2001 Suzuki GSX-R drove into the intersection “on a solid red traffic signal,” striking a 1994 Buick Roadmaster that was southbound on Bruce.

The motorcycle struck the left side of the Buick, throwing the motorcyclist from the bike, police said. The motorcyclist died at University Medical Center.

Please avoid the area of Fremont/Bruce as LVMPD Traffic is investigating a motorcycle v car fatal crash. This is LVMPD's 47th traffic fatality in 2020. pic.twitter.com/jdv9BTL8M1 — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) July 9, 2020

The 72-year-old woman who was driving the Buick was hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.

The motorcyclist will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified. His death marked the 47th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year, police said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.