Motorcyclist killed in crash near Lake Mead

The crash occurred Monday around 2:20 p.m. on Northshore Road.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist died in a crash Monday in the Lake Mead National Recreational Area.

The crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. as a green Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was heading south on Northshore Road, north of mile marker 13. The man riding the motorcycle lost control after driving to fast for the conditions through a curve, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

NHP said the motorcycle drove onto the dirt shoulder and into an embankment where it overturned. The rider died at the scene.

He was identified as 29-year-old Maryland resident Richard Peralta, according to NHP.

