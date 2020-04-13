Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-15 in Las Vegas identified

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the motorcyle ridden by Michael Giancaspro, 26, struck the rear of a cement truck on northbound on I-15, approaching Craig Road, early Friday.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a motorcyclist killed early Friday in a crash on Interstate 15.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said Michael Giancaspro, 26, was driving a 2018 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on I-15, approaching Craig Road “at a high rate of speed,” when the motorcycle struck the rear of a cement truck. Giancaspro was rushed to University Medical Center, where he died.

The coroner’s office did not have a hometown listed for Giancaspro. His cause of death was blunt force trauma, and the manner of death was listed as an accident.

It was the 11th fatal crash of 2020 in the NHP Southern Command’s jurisdiction.

