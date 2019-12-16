Motorcyclist killed in crash on US 95 in Las Vegas ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man whose motorcycle apparently experienced a mechanical issue just before a deadly crash Friday on U.S. Highway 95.

A motorcyclist died after a crash on U.S. Highway 95 near the Decatur Boulevard exit in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man whose motorcycle apparently experienced a mechanical issue just before a deadly crash Friday on U.S. Highway 95 in central Las Vegas.

Thierry Denis Totomena, 48, died at University Medical Center of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

The Nevada Highway Patrol has said that Totomena tried to pull over on the right shoulder of southbound U.S. 95, near the Decatur Boulevard exit, but instead stalled in one of the middle travel lanes. As the bike stopped, a woman driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck slammed on her brakes but still struck Totomena.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.