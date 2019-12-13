Motorcyclist killed in crash on US Highway 95 in Las Vegas

The crash was reported just before 11:40 a.m. on southbound U.S. 95 near the Decatur Boulevard exit, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Nevda Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist Friday on U.S. Highway 95 in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The crash was reported just before 11:40 a.m. on southbound U.S. 95 near the Decatur Boulevard exit, according to the Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center but later died.

The agency advised drivers to use alternate routes, as delays in the area were expected during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

