Motorcyclist killed in crash with 2 cars in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2025 - 9:30 pm
 

A motorcyclist was killed after a crash with two cars on Sunday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The collision was at East Washington Avenue and North Lamb Boulevard just before 2:25 p.m., according to Metro. The victim was a 37-year-old Las Vegas man, police said. His identity wasn’t released.

The motorcyclist was driving north in the southbound lanes of Lamb Boulevard while a Jeep was turning left into a driveway, according to police. The motorcycle hit the Jeep, which was driven by a 60-year-old woman.

The motorcycle then turned onto its side, sliding in front of a Toyota driven by an 18-year-old man, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

It marks the 55th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025, according to the release.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.

