Motorcyclist killed in crash with car in southwest Las Vegas

The crash occurred near South Fort Apache Road and Sherwood Greens Drive, just outside the west gate of Rhodes Ranch.

A motorcyclist was killed following a crash with an SUV in the southwest valley Friday night, according to Las Vegas police.

The crash happened about 6:20 p.m. in the intersection of South Fort Apache Road and Huntington Cove Parkway.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the cyclist was heading south “at an extremely high rate of speed” when he struck a northbound Mitsubishi SUV that was turning left.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, police said.

The impact was so violent that the SUV flipped on its side, police said. Its driver was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the motorcyclist, only described as a 25-year-old Las Vegas resident.

This was the 155th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Digital content producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.