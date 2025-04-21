55°F
Motorcyclist killed in crash with RTC bus, Las Vegas police say

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2025 - 5:22 am
 

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving an RTC bus early Monday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

The Metropolitan Police Department says the crash occurred at about 1:04 a.m. at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Desert Inn Road.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities advised that roads in the area were closed while the investigation was underway.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

