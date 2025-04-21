Motorcyclist killed in crash with RTC bus, Las Vegas police say

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving an RTC bus early Monday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

The Metropolitan Police Department says the crash occurred at about 1:04 a.m. at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Desert Inn Road.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities advised that roads in the area were closed while the investigation was underway.

#FASTALERT Crash Rainbow Blvd at Spring Mountain Rd. Rainbow BLOCKED in both directions from Spring Mtn Rd to Desert Inn RD Use other routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) April 21, 2025

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.