Motorcyclist killed in crash with street sweeper identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2025 - 4:11 pm
 

The Nevada Highway Patrol identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash involving a street sweeper Sunday night.

The motorcycle rider, 18-year-old Dwayne Demetrius Wade, of Las Vegas, died in the crash on the 215 Beltway northbound, just west of Jones Boulevard, the Highway Patrol said Friday.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a black 2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R motorcycle was traveling east on the Beltway at a high rate of speed, according to the Highway Patrol.

A white 2016 Isuzu Street Sweeper was traveling eastbound on the Beltway approaching Jones when the Kawasaki struck the rear of the Isuzu. The rider, who was ejected from the Kawasaki, died at the scene.

No one else was injured.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

