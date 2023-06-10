84°F
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist killed in early Saturday crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2023 - 9:34 am
 
Updated June 10, 2023 - 10:20 am
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A 58-year-old motorcycle rider allegedly driving at an excessive speed died early Saturday when he collided with the rear of a car waiting at a stop light in west Las Vegas.

The rider, a Las Vegas resident not identified pending notification of family members, was on his 1999 Harley Davidson model FXR2 at 1:20 a.m. heading south on Jones Boulevard toward the intersection at Desert Inn Road, the Metropolitan Police Department reported.

While other vehicles were stopped at a red traffic signal at the intersection, the motorcycle driver was speeding too fast, failed to use due care and crashed into the back of a 2017 Toyota Camry in the middle southbound lane, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead by an emergency medical team that pulled in to the scene, according to officers.

The Toyota driver stayed behind at the location of the crash and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The man’s death marked the 57th fatal traffic incident so far this year, police said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

