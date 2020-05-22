Motorcyclist killed in east Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist died after a car made an “unsafe U-turn” in the east valley Thursday night, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Troopers investigate a fatal crash Thursday, May 21, 2020, at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street in Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A motorcyclist died after a car made an “unsafe U-turn” in the east Las Vegas Valley on Thursday night, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Trooper Jason Buratczuk said a Harley-Davidson was eastbound on Lake Mead Boulevard when a Nissan Altima heading west made an “unsafe U-turn” in front of the motorcycle near Los Feliz Street.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene, Buratczuk said. The department is unsure whether the driver was impaired.

Investigators are at the scene, and Lake Mead was closed in both directions as of 8:30 p.m.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.