Motorcyclist killed in east Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist died Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas, police said.

Officers were called at 2:44 p.m. to East Sahara Avenue and Winterwood Boulevard, near South Nellis Boulevard, for a crash involving a motorcycle and sedan, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler.

The rider was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died.

The intersection is expected to receive a traffic light Wednesday morning, according to a statement from Clark County on Tuesday.

Investigators do not suspect the driver of the sedan was impaired, but it was unclear if the motorcyclist was impaired or speeding.

