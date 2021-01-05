52°F
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist killed in east Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2021 - 3:38 pm
 
Updated January 5, 2021 - 5:43 pm
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash on East Sahara Avenue and Winterwood Boulevard, near ...
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash on East Sahara Avenue and Winterwood Boulevard, near South Nellis Boulevard, for a crash involving a motorcycle and sedan, on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
East Sahara Avenue is seen closed near Winterwood Boulevard, for a crash involving a motorcycle ...
East Sahara Avenue is seen closed near Winterwood Boulevard, for a crash involving a motorcycle and sedan, on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Traffic is seen on East Sahara Avenue near Winterwood Boulevard, for a crash involving a motorc ...
Traffic is seen on East Sahara Avenue near Winterwood Boulevard, for a crash involving a motorcycle and sedan, on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
East Sahara Avenue is seen closed near Winterwood Boulevard, for a crash involving a motorcycle ...
East Sahara Avenue is seen closed near Winterwood Boulevard, for a crash involving a motorcycle and sedan, on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

A motorcyclist died Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas, police said.

Officers were called at 2:44 p.m. to East Sahara Avenue and Winterwood Boulevard, near South Nellis Boulevard, for a crash involving a motorcycle and sedan, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler.

The rider was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died.

The intersection is expected to receive a traffic light Wednesday morning, according to a statement from Clark County on Tuesday.

Investigators do not suspect the driver of the sedan was impaired, but it was unclear if the motorcyclist was impaired or speeding.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

