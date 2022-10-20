69°F
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2022 - 10:01 pm
 
Updated October 20, 2022 - 12:12 am
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the 215 Beltway Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. on westbound 215 at North Durango Drive.

A red Yamaha motorcycle was traveling west at a high rate of speed approaching the Durango westbound off ramp. The motorcycle struck the rear of a white utility van causing the man riding the motorcycle to be ejected. He died at the scene, according to highway patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman.

The driver of the van did not stop after the collision, according to NHP.

Anyone who sees a white utility van with rear or right rear damage should call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Wellman said the Durango westbound offramp was closed as well as the far right lane of the Beltway at Durango. She said around midnight that the closures would be in place for a few more hours.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

