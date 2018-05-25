Motorcyclist killed in Las Vegas crash identified

Joshua William Elsebusch, 36, died when he was ejected from his motorcycle on the 7100 block of Carrondale Way after first attempting to pass a car making a U-turn and then breaking hard, police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash involving a car and motorcycle near Tenaya Way and Washington Avenue on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A 36-year-old motorcyclist who died Wednesday afternoon in a crash has been identified.

Joshua William Elsebusch was pronounced dead Wednesday at the scene on the 7100 block of Carrondale Way, near Tenaya Way and Washington Avenue. The Clark County coroner’s office determined he died of multiple blunt force injuries. He was not wearing a helmet, police said.

A 2014 Ford Focus was driving west on Carrondale, followed by Elsebusch on a 2013 Kawasaki Ninja 300, when the driver began making a U-turn, police said. The motorcyclist initially attempted to pass the car on the left, then braked hard and was ejected onto the roadway before sliding under the Ford, police said.

