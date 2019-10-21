Motorcyclist killed in northeast Las Vegas crash
Two cars and a motorcycle crashed at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Sandy Lane, killing the motorcyclist, according to Lt. Jose Hernandez.
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday evening in northeast Las Vegas, police said.
Two cars and a motorcycle crashed at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Sandy Lane just before 6:40 p.m., according to Lt. Jose Hernandez.
The motorcyclist was driving east on Lake Mead when the vehicle hit a sedan turning westbound onto Lake Mead from Mirabel Street, Hernandez said. Police believe the sedan then hit a truck.
Investigators do not believe the drivers were impaired.
The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the victim once family members have been notified.
