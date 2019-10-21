Motorcyclist killed in northeast Las Vegas crash

Two cars and a motorcycle crashed at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Sandy Lane, killing the motorcyclist, according to Lt. Jose Hernandez.

East Lake Mead and Sandy Lane in Las Vegas (RTC Fast Cameras)

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday evening in northeast Las Vegas, police said.

Two cars and a motorcycle crashed at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Sandy Lane just before 6:40 p.m., according to Lt. Jose Hernandez.

The motorcyclist was driving east on Lake Mead when the vehicle hit a sedan turning westbound onto Lake Mead from Mirabel Street, Hernandez said. Police believe the sedan then hit a truck.

Investigators do not believe the drivers were impaired.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the victim once family members have been notified.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.