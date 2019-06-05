Motorcyclist killed in northwest Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist is dead after a colliding with a car in the far northwest valley on Tuesday night, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 7 p.m. to a crash on the 7000 block of Certitude Avenue, near West Grand Teton Drive and North Buffalo Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

A car had collided with a motorcycle, and the motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash, he said.

Further information about the crash or the person who died was not immediately available.

