Motorcyclist killed in northwest Las Vegas crash

The Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning in northwest Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning in northwest Las Vegas.

The Highway Patrol reported the deadly crash about 4:20 a.m. on U.S. 95 near Centennial Parkway. The crash involved a motorcycle and a car.

The motorcycle, a Yamaha R6, was traveling southbound at extremely high speeds, witnesses said. The motorcycle began to brake heavily for unknown reasons, and the rider was thrown from the bike. He did not hit anything.

One vehicle pulled over to help the motorcyclist, directing traffic around the crash, but a silver Audi A4 did not see the motorcyclist on the ground and drove over him, Trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

The rider was pronounced dead on scene.

The Audi’s driver remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment, Buratczuk said.

Investigators are unsure whether the motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man from Las Vegas, died from being thrown from his bike or from being run over by the Audi.

There will be possible delays in the area because of lane restrictions set up for investigation.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.