Motorcyclist killed in northwest Las Vegas Valley crash ID’d

A motorcyclist killed in a fatal crash on Tuesday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Stephen Andrews, 50, of Las Vegas, died at the scene of the crash on Tuesday in the 7000 block of Certitude Avenue, near West Grand Teton and North Buffalo drives.

Officers were called to the scene at about 7 p.m. after a car collided with a motorcycle, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The cause and manner of Andrews’ death were not immediately available on Wednesday.

