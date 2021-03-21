Motorcyclist killed in southeast Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist died early Sunday after colliding with a car in southeast Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shortly before 3 a.m., a motorcyclist was going west on East Tropicana Avenue toward a green light at South Mountain Vista Street, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2008 Chrysler 300 was going east on Tropicana toward a flashing left-turn arrow at Mountain Vista. The Chrysler turned left and was hit by the motorcycle, which had been speeding, police said.

The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man, was ejected from the bike and died at the scene, police said. He will be identified after his family is notified of his death.

The driver and front passenger of the car were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition. The rear passenger of the car was not injured.

This is the 22nd traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction this year, the department said.

