Motorcyclist killed in southwest Las Vegas crash

The victim was taken to University Medical Center but died from her injuries.

Police investigate a fatal motorcycle accident near the intersection of Tenaya Way and Robindale Road in the southwest valley, Sunday, March 22, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A 37-year-old woman was killed Sunday afternoon after she crashed her motorcycle in the southwest valley, according to Las Vegas police.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded at 1:37 p.m. to Tenaya Way south of Ayers Rock Drive, near Robindale Road.

The woman’s 2008 Kawasaki was traveling south on Tenaya when she hit a curb and was ejected, causing her to strike a tree before landing on the ground, according to a Metro news release.

The crash was the 23rd traffic-related death of the year investigated by Metro.

