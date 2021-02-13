Motorcyclist killed in southwest Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist has died following a crash Saturday afternoon in southwest Las Vegas, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Troopers were called about 12:35 p.m. to the scene at Blue Diamond and Lindell roads, east of Jones Boulevard, Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said.

Investigators believe a motorcyclist traveling east on Blue Diamond “at a very high rate of speed” struck a Ford F-150 and was thrown from the bike.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, Smaka said.

Eastbound Blue Diamond was closed Saturday afternoon while officials investigate.

Further information was not immediately available.

