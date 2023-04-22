75°F
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist killed in southwest Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2023 - 10:36 pm
 
Updated April 22, 2023 - 10:14 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle in southwest Las Vegas Valley Friday night.

The crash occurred around 9:35 p.m. at West Badura Avenue and South Buffalo Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

He said the motorcycle was traveling southbound at high speed on Buffalo and collided with a 2023 Toyota Camry as the vehicle began to turn left onto Badura.

The motorcyclist died at the scene and three people in the Toyota, who suffered minor injuries, were taken to a hospital and later released, according to police.

It was the 38th traffic-related death in the police department’s jurisdiction so far this year and the probe into the crash is being handled by its collision investigation section.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Jeff Burbank contributed to this report.

