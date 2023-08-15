Motorcyclist killed in southwest valley crash

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. near Durango Drive and Hacienda Avenue.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the southwest Las Vegas Valley 0n Monday night.

The single vehicle crash occurred around 10 p.m. near Durango Drive and Hacienda Avenue. The rider died at the scene, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jessica Wert.

Durango was closed in both directions from Reno Avenue to Hacienda.

