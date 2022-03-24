84°F
Motorcyclist killed in Spring Valley crash identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2022 - 5:34 pm
 
Updated March 24, 2022 - 3:58 pm
A motorcyclist killed after crashing into a car Wednesday afternoon in Spring Valley has been identified.

The rider was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as 41-year-old Ashley Ezra Almquist. His cause and manner of death were still pending as of Thursday afternoon.

Almquist was on a black 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle and heading south on South Rainbow Boulevard “at a high rate of speed” around 4:45 p.m.

A white 2017 Honda Civic was traveling north on South Rainbow Boulevard, and as the car made a left turn at Edna Avenue the motorcycle collided with the sedan, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Metro Lt. Joshua Younger said police arrived to find one person down in the street. The rider died at the scene, and the driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries. The driver did not show signs of impairment, police said.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

