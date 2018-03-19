Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas

Police were called just after 4:50 p.m. to the intersection of Arden Street and New York Avenue, near Wyoming Avenue and Lamb Boulevard.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and a car Sunday afternoon in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called just after 4:50 p.m. to Arden Street and New York Avenue, near Wyoming Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. The motorcycle hit the side of a car that was driving through the intersection, police said.

The 23-year-old man on the motorcycle died at University Medical Center, police said.

This is the 22nd traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

