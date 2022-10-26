Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Checkered Flag Lane.

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car in northeast Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. at Las Vegas Boulevard North and Checkered Flag Lane, near Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A car was heading north on Las Vegas Boulevard approaching the Checkered Flag intersection while a black motorcycle was approaching the same intersection from the south. The driver of the car failed to yield and made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, the Highway Patrol said.

The man riding the motorcycle was ejected and died at the scene, according to NHP.

The intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Checkered Flag was closed.

No further information was available.

