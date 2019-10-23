Motorcyclist killed in weekend collision in Las Vegas identified

Victor Carranaza-Bracamontes, 25, was driving a motorcycle on Lake Mead Boulevard when it collided with a Nissan Altima making a left-hand turn near Walnut Road.

A Las Vegas motorcyclist who was killed in a three-vehicle crash Sunday evening has been identified.

Victor Carranaza-Bracamontes, 25, was driving a motorcycle on Lake Mead Boulevard when it collided with a Nissan Altima making a left-hand turn near Walnut Road. The driver of a Ford F-150 pickup was unable to stop in time and also collided with the wreckage.

Carranza-Bracamontes died from blunt force injuries, and the Clark County coroner’s office ruled his death an accident.

The driver of the Altima was treated for minor injuries at University Medical Center. The pickup driver was not injured.

