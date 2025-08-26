85°F
Motorcyclist killed in west Las Vegas crash

(Las Vegas review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2025 - 8:34 pm
 

A 23-year-old motorcyclist died following a car crash in Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash was reported about 3:30 p.m. at South Jones Boulevard and Eldora Avenue, south of West Sahara Avenue.

A motorist in a Mercedes-Benz SUV was eastbound and turned into the motorcyclist who was traveling south, police said.

Police said the rider, a Las Vegas resident, died at University Medical Center.

The motorist, who police said was not impaired, stayed at the scene.

The crash, the 108th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025, remained under investigation.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

