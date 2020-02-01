Motorcyclist seriously injured in west Las Vegas Valley crash

The crash happened at 1:23 p.m. at the intersection of W. Twain Ave. and S. Rainbow Boulevard, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said on Twitter.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in the Western Las Vegas Valley.

The crash happened at 1:13 p.m. at the intersection of W. Twain Ave. and S. Rainbow Boulevard.

Traffic will be shut down in all four directions at the intersection for at least a couple of hours, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with “serious, but currently nonlife-threatening injuries,” Nogle said. “One of his feet/legs was severely injured.”

The other motorist — who was driving a truck — wasn’t seriously injured, Nogle said.

The cause of the accident is unknown. The truck driver isn’t suspected to be impaired and it’s unknown whether the motorcyclist was impaired, Nogle said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.