Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries in northwest Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center after a collision in northwest Las Vegas on Monday evening, police said.

Police investigate a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, on North Buffalo Drive north of West Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas. (NDOT FASTCam)

One person is in critical condition after a crash in northwest Las Vegas on Monday evening, police said.

A Chevrolet Camaro and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided near Buffalo Drive and Caliche Way just after 5 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler.

The driver of the Camaro is OK, but the motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center. Boxler said the motorcyclist is in critical condition but was talking before he was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

The northbound lanes of Buffalo were closed in the area while police investigated, but they reopened just before 7 p.m., Boxler said.

