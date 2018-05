A man was hospitalized with a serious head injury early Friday morning after a motorcycle crash in the southwest valley.

The crash was reported about 1:30 a.m. at Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

No other vehicles were involved and the man was the only rider on the motorcycle.

The eastbound 215 offramp at Durango is blocked while police investigate.

