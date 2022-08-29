85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on Bonanza

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2022 - 6:36 am
 
Police investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at East Bon ...
Police investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at East Bonanza and North Pecos roads in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at East Bon ...
Police investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at East Bonanza and North Pecos roads in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An early-morning crash in east Las Vegas has left a motorcyclist in critical condition.

Las Vegas police said at 1:55 a.m. officers responded to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a sport utility vehicle at Bonanza and Pecos roads. The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police detectives responsible for investigating fatal crashes have responded to the scene. Bonanza was closed from Sandhill Road to Blue Lagoon Drive due to vehicles and debris in the roadway.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Dream Las Vegas finds next door neighbor built a little too close
Dream Las Vegas finds next door neighbor built a little too close
2
CARTOONS: Trump unveils his new presidential campaign slogan
CARTOONS: Trump unveils his new presidential campaign slogan
3
EDITORIAL: Democrats flee as student loan fiasco gets worse
EDITORIAL: Democrats flee as student loan fiasco gets worse
4
YouTuber slot machine outperforming casino floor averages
YouTuber slot machine outperforming casino floor averages
5
Clear sky, heat in Las Vegas forecast; lake rise nearing 3 feet
Clear sky, heat in Las Vegas forecast; lake rise nearing 3 feet
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST