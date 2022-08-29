Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on Bonanza

An early-morning crash in east Las Vegas has left a motorcyclist in critical condition.

Police investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at East Bonanza and North Pecos roads in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at East Bonanza and North Pecos roads in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said at 1:55 a.m. officers responded to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a sport utility vehicle at Bonanza and Pecos roads. The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police detectives responsible for investigating fatal crashes have responded to the scene. Bonanza was closed from Sandhill Road to Blue Lagoon Drive due to vehicles and debris in the roadway.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

