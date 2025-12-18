Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in northwest Las Vegas Valley crash

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash with a pickup truck Wednesday night in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Police investigate a crash Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, at the intersection of North Michael Way and Seattle Slew Drive in Las Vegas. (RTC)

The crash occurred just before 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of North Michael Way and Seattle Slew Drive, north of West Smoke Ranch Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Investigators say a 2020 Kawasaki KX250 was south on Michael when a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado attempted to turn left onto to Seattle Slew. The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old Las Vegas man, struck the right front side of the Chevrolet.

The rider was transported to the University Medical Center Trauma Center and was admitted with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet remained at the collision scene, cooperating with the investigation, and did not display any indicators of impairment.

This collision remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

