44°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in northwest Las Vegas Valley crash

Police investigate a crash Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, at the intersection of North Michael Way a ...
Police investigate a crash Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, at the intersection of North Michael Way and Seattle Slew Drive in Las Vegas. (RTC)
More Stories
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Crash injures electronic moped operator in western Las Vegas Valley
A public housing community is being partially demolished to clear space for a new project at H ...
Las Vegas public housing complex being redeveloped with townhomes, apartment buildings
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning in the south Las Vegas Va ...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in south Las Vegas
Homes in the 89101 ZIP code, one of the neighborhoods that is in the most need of trees and gre ...
Las Vegas giving away free trees to combat extreme heat
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2025 - 6:50 am
 

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash with a pickup truck Wednesday night in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just before 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of North Michael Way and Seattle Slew Drive, north of West Smoke Ranch Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Investigators say a 2020 Kawasaki KX250 was south on Michael when a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado attempted to turn left onto to Seattle Slew. The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old Las Vegas man, struck the right front side of the Chevrolet.

The rider was transported to the University Medical Center Trauma Center and was admitted with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet remained at the collision scene, cooperating with the investigation, and did not display any indicators of impairment.

This collision remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Robbery suspect arrested after pursuit in Las Vegas Valley
By Bryan Horwath and Spencer Levering / RJ

One man was taken into custody after a string of robbery reports led to the man and police officers exchanging fire in North Las Vegas, police said.

MORE STORIES