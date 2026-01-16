Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Thursday crash in Las Vegas

The crash happened Thursday afternoon just north of Las Vegas Boulevard and East Pebble Road, Metro said.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries during a crash that involved a motorcycle and another vehicle Thursday afternoon in south Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened at 2:45 p.m. near East Ford Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevard, just north of Las Vegas Boulevard and East Pebble Road.

A motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Metro said in a news release. As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, Las Vegas Boulevard was shut down between Wigwam Avenue and Pebble Road, Metro said.

