66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Thursday crash in Las Vegas

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
Police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, on Martin L. King Bo ...
Crash involving pedestrian shuts down portion of central Las Vegas Valley road
The Animal Foundation animal shelter’s marketing and communications coordinator, Max Blaustei ...
The Animal Foundation to host Fetch a Fresh Start adoption event
Hey Reb! runs a flag out ahead of the UNLV basketball team before their game against Morehead S ...
Should Hey Reb!, the former UNLV mascot, be revived?
Undated mugshot of Michael McKee. (Winnebago County Sheriffs Office)
Doctor accused in Ohio killing of ex, her husband had ties to Las Vegas
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2026 - 4:20 pm
 

One person suffered life-threatening injuries during a crash that involved a motorcycle and another vehicle Thursday afternoon in south Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened at 2:45 p.m. near East Ford Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevard, just north of Las Vegas Boulevard and East Pebble Road.

A motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Metro said in a news release. As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, Las Vegas Boulevard was shut down between Wigwam Avenue and Pebble Road, Metro said.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES