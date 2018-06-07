Motorcyclist who died in east Las Vegas crash identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man killed Monday night after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in the east valley.

Police investigate a fatal crash at the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Sun Valley Drive on Monday, June 4, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man killed Monday night after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in the east valley.

Matthew W. Gummerman, 34, died at the scene of the crash at Nellis Boulevard and Sun Valley Drive, near Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas police said.

Police said a pickup was stopped at the intersection when Gummerman’s motorcycle collided with the rear of the vehicle.

Gummerman’s death was the 57th traffic-related fatality Metro has investigated this year.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.