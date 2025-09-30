Motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries after crash in west Las Vegas
Las Vegas police investigated a crash early Tuesday morning that left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries in the west valley.
According to police, officers responded around 1:32 a.m. to a report of a motorcyclist down near the intersection of South Fort Apache Road and West Sahara Avenue.
“Upon arrival, officers located a subject and motorcycle down,” authorities said.
The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening-injuries, police advised.
LVMPD’s Fatal Detectives will be responding to investigate.
No further information was immediately available.