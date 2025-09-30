Motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries after crash in west Las Vegas

Las Vegas police investigated a crash early Tuesday morning that left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries in the west valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash early Tuesday morning that left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries in the west valley.

According to police, officers responded around 1:32 a.m. to a report of a motorcyclist down near the intersection of South Fort Apache Road and West Sahara Avenue.

“Upon arrival, officers located a subject and motorcycle down,” authorities said.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening-injuries, police advised.

LVMPD’s Fatal Detectives will be responding to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.