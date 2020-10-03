Motorcyclists take to the Strip for Route 91 memorial ride — GALLERY

The foundation was set up by survivors of the mass shooting who are working to provide equestrian and trauma therapy for those with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Motorcyclists participate in the Country Strong Foundation Route 91 Memorial Ride on the Strip toward the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Russ Johnson of Las Vegas, participant in the Country Strong Foundation Route 91 Memorial Ride, tours the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden after arriving with nearly 50 other riders, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Marjorie Carpio of Las Vegas, participant in the Country Strong Foundation Route 91 Memorial Ride, tours the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden after arriving with nearly 50 other riders, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mark VanZwol, left, and his girlfriend Lara Lane of Henderson, tour the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden after arriving with nearly 50 others motorcyclists participating in the Country Strong Foundation Route 91 Memorial Ride in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Karen Thomas of Pahrump, participant in the Country Strong Foundation Route 91 Memorial Ride, tours the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden for the first time after arriving with nearly 50 other riders, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Motorcyclists participating in the Country Strong Foundation Route 91 Memorial Ride pose for a photo after arriving to the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden from the Las Vegas Harley-Davidson dealership in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Julie Dove, event organizer and director of the Country Strong Foundation, tours the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden after arriving with nearly 50 others motorcyclists participating in the Country Strong Foundation Route 91 Memorial Ride in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Participants receive details about the Country Strong Foundation Route 91 Memorial Ride at the Las Vegas Harley-Davidson dealership in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Motorcyclists participating in the Country Strong Foundation Route 91 Memorial Ride tour the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden after riding on the Strip from the Las Vegas Harley Davison dealership in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Event organizers Dave Lindsey, left, and Julie Dove, embrace after arriving to the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden with nearly 50 others motorcyclists participating in the Country Strong Foundation Route 91 Memorial Ride in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Lara Lane, left, and her boyfriend Mark VanZwol of Henderson, tour the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden after arriving with nearly 50 others motorcyclists participating in the Country Strong Foundation Route 91 Memorial Ride in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Gary Ryan of Henderson tours the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden after arriving with nearly 50 others motorcyclists participating in the Country Strong Foundation Route 91 Memorial Ride in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Greg and his wife Carla Bordeau get ready to ride in the Country Strong Foundation Route 91 Memorial Ride from the Las Vegas Harley Davidson dealership to the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Lara Lane of Henderson tours the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden after arriving with nearly 50 others motorcyclists participating in the Country Strong Foundation Route 91 Memorial Ride in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Gary Ryan of Henderson waits on his bike to participate in the Country Strong Foundation Route 91 Memorial Ride in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Event organizer Dave Lindsey gets ready to participate in the Country Strong Foundation Route 91 Memorial Ride in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A custom patch for participates of the Country Strong Foundation Route 91 Memorial Ride at the Las Vegas Harley-Davidson dealership in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Riders drove to the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden with an escort of Las Vegas police motorcycle officers. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Attendees of a Route 91 Harvest festival memorial ride traveled Saturday from outside the Las Vegas Harley-Davidson store to the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden.

The Country Strong Foundation Route 91 Memorial Ride is a motorcycle ride in honor of the shooting victims who lost their lives in the massacre on Oct. 1, 2017, at the Route 91 Harvest festival.

