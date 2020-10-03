97°F
Motorcyclists take to the Strip for Route 91 memorial ride — GALLERY

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2020 - 3:55 pm
 

Attendees of a Route 91 Harvest festival memorial ride traveled Saturday from outside the Las Vegas Harley-Davidson store to the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden.

The Country Strong Foundation Route 91 Memorial Ride is a motorcycle ride in honor of the shooting victims who lost their lives in the massacre on Oct. 1, 2017, at the Route 91 Harvest festival.

The foundation was set up by survivors of the mass shooting who are working to provide equestrian and trauma therapy for those with post-traumatic stress disorder.

