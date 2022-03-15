Motorist dies in crash near Summerlin

The two-vehicle crash was reported about 3:20 p.m. near West Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a fatal crash in the west valley on Monday afternoon.

One motorist died at University Medical Center, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

