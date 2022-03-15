70°F
Motorist dies in crash near Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2022 - 5:05 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a fatal crash in the west valley on Monday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash was reported about 3:20 p.m. near West Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards.

One motorist died at University Medical Center, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

